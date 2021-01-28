Left Menu

Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques

The boy, an unnamed Christian of Indian ethnicity, had purchased a tactical vest online and had intended to also buy a machete at the time of his arrest in December, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a statement on Wednesday. He had conducted reconnaissance of the mosques near his home, intended to livestream his attack and prepared statements that referenced Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant who is serving life imprisonment for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others on March 15, 2019.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-01-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 07:31 IST
Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques

Singapore has detained a 16-year-old for intending to attack two mosques, plans authorities said were inspired by the killing of Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019. The boy, an unnamed Christian of Indian ethnicity, had purchased a tactical vest online and had intended to also buy a machete at the time of his arrest in December, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a statement on Wednesday.

He had conducted reconnaissance of the mosques near his home, intended to livestream his attack and prepared statements that referenced Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant who is serving life imprisonment for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others on March 15, 2019. "He could only foresee two outcomes to his plan: that he is arrested before he is able to carry out the attacks, or he executes the plan and is thereafter killed by the Police," the ISD said, adding he planned to carry out the attack on the anniversary of the Christchurch killings.

The boy is the youngest person to be detained under Singapore's colonial-era Internal Security Act, which allows authorities to detain anyone seen as a threat to security for up to two years. He is also the first in the low crime island nation to be detained for far-right extremist ideology, while there have been a number of cases involving Islamic extremism including a 17-year-old arrested for supporting Islamic State last year.

It was not immediately clear for how long the 16-year-old would be detained. Home Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday that he would be given psychological counselling and will be able to continue his education while in detention but may not face criminal charges. "It would be said in a court of law, that he was only thinking about it. He has planned it, but he hasn't actually taken a step yet. So, in many countries, without laws similar to the Internal Security Act, you can't move early until there is some further act of preparation," Shanmugam told local broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ravi Shankar Prasad meets three VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met three Village Level Entrepreneurs VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade. Misbah Hashmi, Sonu Bala and Baijanti Devi are entrepreneurs who run Common Service Centres CSC in their...

US could reach 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by Feb 20

Washington DC US, January 28 ANISputnik The United States could have up to 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by February 20 under the current trajectory of decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...

AP govt transfers two IAS officers on SEC's request

Andhra Pradesh government has given new postings to two IAS officers who were collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts after being asked by State Election Commissioner SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be relieved from their duties. Last Fr...

We will provide America's leadership to the world: Secretary of State Blinken

Noting that the world is watching the United States, the newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised State Department employees they will provide Americas leadership to the world. Americas leadership is needed ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021