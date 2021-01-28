Maha: Fabric factory gutted in major fire

A synthetic fabric manufacturing unit was gutted in a major fire that broke out in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no loss of life due to the blaze as per the initial reports, they said. ''The incident occurred in Saravali MIDC of Bhiwandi, in which a rayon factory was completely destroyed. The fire erupted at around 2.30 am," Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body said.

It was a one-storey structure, he said.

''Two fire engines- one each belonging to the civic body of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur- were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation is still on," Kadam said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)