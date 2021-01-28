Left Menu

Heavy security cover at Delhi borders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:27 IST
Heavy security cover at Delhi borders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment on Thursday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said.

Security personnel have also been deployed at the Red Fort, they said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that 25 criminal cases were registered in connection with the violence in which 394 personnel were injured and 30 police vehicles damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden admin withdraws move to rescind work authorisation for H-1B spouses

A week after his inauguration, US President Joe Biden has withdrawn a Trump-era rule rescinding work authorisation for H4 visa holders, who are spouses of those possessing H-1B work visas, with majority being highly-skilled Indian women.An ...

US stocks suffer worst one-day loss in 3 months as investors complain about overbought markets

New York US, January 28 ANISputnik US stocks suffered their worst one-day loss in three months on Wednesday, with the three major equity indexes tumbling more than 2 per cent each, amid fears the market had been overbought after a rally wit...

Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won't fix emerging arms threats

The Biden administration was quick to breathe new life into the last remaining treaty limiting US and Russian nuclear weapons. The going will be slower when it turns to other arms control problems that are either festering or emerging as po...

Olympics-Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia aims to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said.Advice from the body coordinating the vaccination rollout plan suggested that athletes would lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021