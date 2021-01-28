Former village head's son shot dead over property dispute in UP's Amethi: Police

A 40-year-old son of a former village head was shot dead allegedly over a property dispute in the Sangrampur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The bullet-ridden body of Brijesh Singh, son of former gram pradhan late Avadh Naresh Singh and a resident of Bhulai ka Purwa, was found in neighbouring Fatau ka Purva early in the morning, Amethi ASP Dayaram Saroj said.

The body had bullet injuries on the head and chest, he said, adding that the deceased's brother has accused one Indu Prakash Singh alias Lallu Singh, with whom they had a property dispute, of killing his brother.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the ASP said.

