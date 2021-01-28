Left Menu

Man axed to death in Telangana

PTI | Warangal | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:10 IST
A 53-year-old man,who was earlier associated with the TDP, was killed onThursday at Jangaon near here over a land dispute, policesaid.

The assailants had followed and attacked him withaxes when he was on his morning walk.

The deceased got a favourable judgment in a landdispute case on Wednesday, they said.

He had served as a municipal councillor on behalf ofTDP earlier, but had no political affiliation in recent times,police added.

