Man axed to death in Telangana

A 53-year-old man,who was earlier associated with the TDP, was killed onThursday at Jangaon near here over a land dispute, policesaid.

The assailants had followed and attacked him withaxes when he was on his morning walk.

The deceased got a favourable judgment in a landdispute case on Wednesday, they said.

He had served as a municipal councillor on behalf ofTDP earlier, but had no political affiliation in recent times,police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)