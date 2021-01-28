Left Menu

No review into workers' rights, says UK business minister

I have made it very, very clear to officials in the department that we're not interested in watering down workers' rights." "I've said repeatedly that Brexit gives us the opportunity to have higher standards, a higher growth economy."

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:36 IST
No review into workers' rights, says UK business minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain will no longer hold a review into workers' rights, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said, reiterating that the government will not water down employment protections but instead will look at raising them post-Brexit. Earlier this month, his department rejected a media report that it was proposing changes focused on ending the 48-year working week, rules around rest breaks and not including overtime pay when calculating some holiday entitlements.

Some opposition lawmakers say they fear that Britain's departure from the European Union will allow the government to rip up labor and environmental protections, part of what critics say is the government's plan to deregulate. The government denies the charge.

Speaking to ITV's Peston program late on Wednesday, Kwarteng said: "The review is no longer happening within BEIS (the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy). I have made it very, very clear to officials in the department that we're not interested in watering down workers' rights." "I've said repeatedly that Brexit gives us the opportunity to have higher standards, a higher growth economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse

FIFA is unveiling a program to educate its member associations worldwide about how to properly handle player harassment and abuse.The program, announced Wednesday, is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 201...

New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies

President Joe Biden is set to take his first steps to reverse Trump administration health care policies. The White House said Biden plans on Thursday to sign orders on a range of issues including getting more Americans covered and removing ...

Looking to make the most of T20I series against SA, says Javeria Khan

Pakistan womens cricket team will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, which will be played at Durbans Kingsmead Cricket Stadium from Friday. This will be the national sides first international T20I format assignment since the IC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021