Man gets seven years in jail for killing wife for dowry

A local court has sentenced a man and his parents to seven-year imprisonment for killing his wife for dowry in 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Tiwari awarded the sentence on Wednesday to Sanjay Shukla, his father Radhey Shyam, mother Gayatri Devi and three others identified as Vijay Shukla, Ajay and Rajesh.

Sadhna was killed on March 31, 2014 following which a dowry death case was registered by her father.

