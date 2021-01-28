Left Menu

Two held for robbing woman of Rs 71 lakh in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 71 lakh cash from a house in the Nagapada area of south Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mumtaz Shaikh onJanuary 3, the police have arrested a man from Dharavi and a woman from Mumbra in neighboring Thane city for allegedly stealing the money.

According to the police, the accused man had gotten information about the cash kept in the complainant's home inDimtimkar Road and had offered the woman Rs 10,000 to steal it.

On analyzing the CCTV footage from the area, the police spotted the suspect, who was carrying the cash bag, and nabbed her from Mumbra on January 17, he said.

During interrogation, the woman informed the police that the accused had asked her to steal the bag containing cash and had given her Rs 10,000 for the theft, the official said.

The police subsequently arrested the man, who is the main accused in the case, from Dharavi, he added.

The man informed that he had kept the stolen cash in his hometown, from where the police have recovered Rs 56.82lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 30,000, the official said.

After leaving Mumbai with the stolen cash, the accused went to Uttar Pradesh, where he stayed in a posh hotel and spent at least Rs 14 lakh on cocaine and women, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

