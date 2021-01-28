Left Menu

Army pays tributes to Lance Dafedar Kumar killed in IED blast in J-K’s Kulgam

The Army on Thursday paid tributes to Lance Dafedar Deepak Kumar who was killed in an IED explosion triggered by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen B S Raju and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the nation, the Army officials said.Kumar was leading a road opening party on Wednesday when he and three other jawans sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device blast while sanitising a vacant school building in Kulgam district.

The Army on Thursday paid tributes to Lance Dafedar Deepak Kumar who was killed in an IED explosion triggered by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen B S Raju and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the nation, the Army officials said.

Kumar was leading a road opening party on Wednesday when he and three other jawans sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device blast while sanitising a vacant school building in Kulgam district. He was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Kumar, 34, who belonged to Juddi village of Kosli tehsil in Haryana, had joined the Army in 2005. He is survived by wife and a 10-year-old son, the officials said.

They said the mortal remains of Lance Dafedar Kumar were taken for last rites to his native place where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

