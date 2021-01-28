Left Menu

UP to withdraw Covid lockdown breach cases against traders, others

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations lodged against traders and other persons, officials said here on Thursday.State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday issued orders to the principal secretary of the Law Department to collect details of all cases lodged all over the state, an official spokesman said here.The decision, the government feels, will give relief to thousands of people against whom cases were lodged.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:21 IST
UP to withdraw Covid lockdown breach cases against traders, others

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations lodged against traders and other persons, officials said here on Thursday.

''State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday issued orders to the principal secretary of the Law Department to collect details of all cases lodged all over the state,'' an official spokesman said here.

The decision, the government feels, will give relief to thousands of people against whom cases were lodged. Due to the FIRs, people might get harassed by the police also,'' he said. Uttar Pradesh is the first state which has decided to withdraw cases of the lockdown violations.

''While the government will give relief to farmers and the common man in such cases, they will also be warned to take precautions in future in such situations. The cases will also reduce the burden on police and courts,'' he said.

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, according to the statement, said it was the demand of traders and considering this demand, the process to withdraw such cases was initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....

President to address members of two Houses seated in three locations for first time

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19. A Rajya Sabha press r...

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga

No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just cant seem to take advantage.Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021