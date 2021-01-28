Left Menu

Red Fort Violence: UAPA, Sedition charges in FIR lodged by Delhi Police

Delhi Police Special Cell has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition to investigate the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26.

Updated: 28-01-2021 19:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Special Cell has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition to investigate the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26. "The Kisan Andolan turned violent on January 26, 2021, leading to damage of public property in several parts of the national capital. Public property worth several crores of rupees were damaged by violent mobs and 394 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their lawful duty," said Delhi Police Special Cell.

A preliminary assessment suggests there was a pre-conceived and a well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between Delhi Police and the leaders of farmers organisations, to indulge in a violent confrontation with the security forces, to breach the sanctity of iconic and historical structures/monuments and to create an international embarrassment for the government on the occasion of the Republic Day, according to the Police. The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy and criminal designs behind these unfortunate events that occurred on Republic Day.

"A criminal case has been registered and is being investigated under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition. The role and conduct of organisations and individuals based in India, as well as those out of the country, is being probed. The investigation is in progress and further details will be communicated in due course," said Delhi Police Special Cell. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

According to the Delhi Police, 33 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violent incidents that occurred during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. (ANI)

