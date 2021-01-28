Two drug peddlers including African held with Ecstasy pills

The Central Crime Branch ofBengaluru arrested two drug peddlers in the city including anAfrican and seized ecstasy pills weighing 500 grams, worthRs 25 lakh, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Diomande (34), a native ofIvory Coast in Africa and Nissan Gaffor (35), a native ofKannur in Kerala, were arrested from Yelahanka yesterday andthe pills seized.

Besides the ecstasy pills, three mobile phones, oneweighing machine and a motorcycle were seized from them,police said.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

