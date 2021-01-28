Left Menu

Far-right gunman handed life sentence for killing German politician

A German court sentenced a far-right sympathiser to life imprisonment on Thursday for shooting dead a pro-immigration politician, in a case that raised questions about whether the country is doing enough to tackle right-wing radicalism. Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, was found dead in a pool of blood outside his house in the western state of Hesse in June 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:08 IST
Far-right gunman handed life sentence for killing German politician
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A German court sentenced a far-right sympathiser to life imprisonment on Thursday for shooting dead a pro-immigration politician, in a case that raised questions about whether the country is doing enough to tackle right-wing radicalism.

Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, was found dead in a pool of blood outside his house in the western state of Hesse in June 2019. He had been shot in the head at close range. The court convicted the defendant, Stephan Ernst, of the murder of Luebcke by shooting him.

Life imprisonment in Germany has an indeterminate length and can be changed to parole after 15 years. But the court said that, given the severity of Ernst's crime, it reserved the option to place him under a preventive detention order once his sentence had been deemed completed. Outside the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, protesters held posters of Luebcke and placards reading "Open to diversity" and "Democratic values are immortal".

Luebcke became a figure of hate for the far-right because of his outspoken support for Merkel's decision in 2015 to welcome migrants and asylum seekers who that year fled war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond in their hundreds of thousands. The court said in its ruling that Ernst had committed crimes against migrants in his youth and had contacts with members of violence-oriented far-right groups since 1999.

"The defendant gradually channelled his xenophobia toward Dr. Luebcke whom he saw as a 'traitor of the nation' because of his attitude toward refugees," the court said. The court rejected charges of aiding and abetting the killing filed by prosecutors against a second defendant, named only as Markus H. It sentenced him instead to 18 months in prison for a weapons offence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Troops adequately sensitised to take action to thwart acts of aggression along LAC: Lt Gen Joshi

Asserting that any effort by the Chinese military to change status quo along the border has faced effective opposition, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday said the troops on the ground have been adequately sensitised to un...

India, France joint initiative to boost ties in sustainable development, work towards environment protection

India and France on Thursday launched a joint initiative to strengthen cooperation in sustainable development and work towards global environment protection.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and French Minister for Ecological Tra...

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021