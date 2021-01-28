Left Menu

BSF-BGB meeting ends inconclusively over border fencing in Sabroom

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:36 IST
A meeting between BSF andBorder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over construction of barbed wirefencing in Sabroom subdivision in South Tripura district hasended inconclusively, BSF said on Thursday.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) level meeting, heldto discuss erection of wire fencing on a five-kilometrestretch at Ailmara in Sabroom, ended inconclusiveley onWednesday due to objections raised by BGB, a BorderSecurity Force (BSF) source said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting was held at the zero point at Sabroom,115 km from here.

''Another meeting with BGB would be arranged soon andit is likely that the problem would be resolved throughnegotiations since relations between the two border guards andthe two countries are very cordial,'' the BSF source said here.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently askedthe Tripura government to complete barbed wire fencing inthe remaining 5.58 km unfenced patch in Sabroom.

Tripura shares 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, ofwhich around 67 km is unfenced.

