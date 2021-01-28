MP cops use tear gas shells to nab armed robbery accused

The Madhya Pradesh policeon Thursday used tear gas cannisters to nab three history-sheeters, who had allegedly escaped after committing a robberyin Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh police had passed on informationthat some robbery accused were hiding in Dhana Oli area ofGwalior city, district superintendent of police Amit Sanghisaid.

A police posse and officers went to the area to arrestthe accused, who were brandishing country-made revolvers, theofficial said.

The police had to lob tear gas shells in the populatedarea to arrest the accused, he said, denying that the accusedwere nabbed after an exchange of fire.

''We have arrested Laljeet Yadav, Saddam Khan and YunusKhan, all in their 20s, and recovered three country-madefirearms and ammunition,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)