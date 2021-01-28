Left Menu

15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:13 IST
Representative image

The Delhi Police on Thursday detained 15 more people for their suspected involvement in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said.

Nearly 30 farmers who were camping at DDA Ground in Burari were moved towards Singhu border to clear the site, they said.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the legislations.

Nearly 400 police personnel were injured in the clashes with the protesters, according to officials.

''Around 15 people have been detained for their suspected involvement in the violence on Republic Day and for violating laws,'' Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.

Nearly 30 farmers who were protesting at DDA Ground in Burari have been moved towards Singhu border, he said.

The ground will be cleared soon, the police said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said its Special Cell will investigate the ''conspiracy'' and ''criminal designs'' behind the violence on Republic Day.

As of Thursday, the Delhi Police had filed 25 criminal cases, arrested 19 people and detained 200 in connection with the violence.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort on January 26 and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

