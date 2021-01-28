Another plea filed in Delhi HC seeking action against officials for failing to control violence on Republic Day

One more plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking action against concerned officials for alleged intelligence failure and the Delhi Police for not controlling and anticipating the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The plea also sought a direction to fix the responsibility regarding "lapses causing a breach of security and forced entry in Red Fort".

The petitioner, Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, an NGO through Advocate Joginder Tulli stated that direction to fix up the responsibility on alleged major lapses causing a breach of security. The plea stated Delhi is the residence for the President, Prime Minister, MPs and other VIPs including foreign dignitaries as all the embassies, High Commissions are located in Delhi and currently Delhi citizens are staying under fear of mob attack/criminal activities due to the lapses of the security agencies.

On Wednesday, a plea was also moved seeking issuance of directions to respondent Centre Government to immediately remove people squatting under the garb of Kissan Agitation and clear all the roads and public places after removing them. The plea also sought to put adequate para-military forces to protect important monuments and to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore a feeling of confidence and security amongst them.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

