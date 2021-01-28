Left Menu

Another plea filed in Delhi HC seeking action against officials for failing to control violence on Republic Day

One more plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking action against concerned officials for alleged intelligence failure and the Delhi Police for not controlling and anticipating the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:40 IST
Another plea filed in Delhi HC seeking action against officials for failing to control violence on Republic Day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One more plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking action against concerned officials for alleged intelligence failure and the Delhi Police for not controlling and anticipating the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The plea also sought a direction to fix the responsibility regarding "lapses causing a breach of security and forced entry in Red Fort".

The petitioner, Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, an NGO through Advocate Joginder Tulli stated that direction to fix up the responsibility on alleged major lapses causing a breach of security. The plea stated Delhi is the residence for the President, Prime Minister, MPs and other VIPs including foreign dignitaries as all the embassies, High Commissions are located in Delhi and currently Delhi citizens are staying under fear of mob attack/criminal activities due to the lapses of the security agencies.

On Wednesday, a plea was also moved seeking issuance of directions to respondent Centre Government to immediately remove people squatting under the garb of Kissan Agitation and clear all the roads and public places after removing them. The plea also sought to put adequate para-military forces to protect important monuments and to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore a feeling of confidence and security amongst them.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entrepreneurs benefit more from emotional intelligence than other competencies

Research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that emotional intelligence - the ability to understand, use and manage emotions to relieve stress - may be more vital to a business survival than previously thought. The ...

Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown

Lebanese security forces fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing youth in the northern city of Tripoli on Thursday amid outrage over the death of a 30-year-old protester after violent confrontations with security forces the previous day....

AAP will contest elections in six states: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest elections in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.He made the announcement at the ninth na...

Two held for smuggling cattle in UP

Two persons were arrested when they were illegally transporting bulls in a truck in the Saini area here, police said.Driver Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Waris were arrested for being involved in cattle smuggling, while the truck carrying the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021