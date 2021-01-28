UP to withdraw over 10,000 COVID-19 lockdown breach cases

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases lodged against people, including traders, for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown, officials said here on Thursday.

State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said it was the demand of traders which was considered and the process to withdraw such cases was initiated. Uttar Pradesh is the first state which has decided to withdraw such cases.

''We have decided to withdraw cases lodged against traders and other persons for lockdown violation. About 10,000 such cases were lodged during the lockdown,'' he told PTI.

An order has been issued to the principal secretary of the law department to collect details of all cases lodged across the state, the minister said, adding the decision will give relief to thousands of people against whom cases were lodged. ''Due to the FIRs, people might be harassed by the police also,'' an official spokesperson said.

''While the government will give relief to farmers and the common man in such cases, they will also be warned to take precautions in future in such situations. The cases will also reduce the burden on police and courts,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)