Body of 21-year-old student found on roadside in Odisha's

The body of a 21-year-old student was found on a roadside in Odisha's Jajpur,following which her boyfriend was detained on Thursdayevening, police said.

The body of the woman, a student of a university inBhubaneswar, was found near Mulapala Chhak in the Kuakhiapolice station area on Wednesday, they said.

She was a native of Mayurbhanj and told her family onTuesday that she was returning home from Bhubaneswar, policesaid.

Her body was later found in Jajpur, which is inbetween Bhubaneswar and Mayurbhanj, they said.

Jajpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR saidthat two persons were seen on CCTV footage carrying the bodyon a red scooter and ''dumping'' it.

''Both the accused are identified and raids areunderway to nab them,'' he said.

The woman's father alleged that he suspects theinvolvement of a youth with whom she was in a relationship.

Based on the allegation, police detained the youthafter a raid in the Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar.

He has been taken to the Airfield police station forinterrogation, said a police officer of Jajpur.

Police said they are also examining the woman's calldetails record.

In her last WhatsApp chat with her brother on Tuesday,she had said that she was with a friend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)