Red Fort incidents can be used by anti-India elements to activate 'Khalistani' modules: Former Punjab DGP

Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant has said that security agencies and police have to be more vigilant in view of incidents at Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor march by farmers and noted that there might be attempts to activate "modules" by some anti-national elements based outside the country with help from Pakistan.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:11 IST
Shashi Kant, former Director General of Police, Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant has said that security agencies and police have to be more vigilant in view of incidents at Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor march by farmers and noted that there might be attempts to activate "modules" by some anti-national elements based outside the country with help from Pakistan. Kant told ANI that it will be wrong to assume that there are no "Khalistani modules".

He said there have been attempts by separatists sitting in foreign countries to lure youth of Punjab. The former DGP said there is no possibility of revival of demand of Khalistan but the violence at Red Fort can be misused by anti-national elements to try and activate "modules".

"The first thing to note is the modules. If somebody believes their modules or Khalistani elements in Punjab or Delhi or any part if the country, are finished and neutralized, they are kidding themselves. These modules are there and these are regularly busted by police. They are not finished," he said. He said there is no possibility of support for separatist demand among common people in Punjab but there are people of Indian diaspora sitting in foreign countries who have been trying to fuel separatism with the active support of Pakistan.

"They are in Germany, Canada, and America and in some European countries. Now security agencies and police have to be more vigilant," he said, adding that there is a possibility of "sleeper elements regrouping and getting active". He cautioned that there could be more attempts now by separatists in foreign countries to send money to India for anti-national activities and the incident could give a boost to plans of anti-India elements.

"Now (after the Red Fort violence) anti-nationals in foreign countries will start collecting money there, and one part of that money will be used to activate the sleeper cells in India," he said. Thousands of people were killed in Punjab during militancy that lasted nearly 10 years in the eighties and early nineties.

The former DGP said the flag raised at Red Fort by protestors, who violated their agreement with Delhi police and indulged in violence, was a religious flag. "It was Nishan Sahib flag," he said.

Delhi witnessed violence during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged. (ANI)

