Left Menu

India, Bangladesh to deliberate on COVID-19 cooperation, border management, security Friday

Noting the special bond between the two countries and the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote greater people-to-people exchanges.The next Consular Dialogue will be scheduled in Dhaka, the MEA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:39 IST
India, Bangladesh to deliberate on COVID-19 cooperation, border management, security Friday

India and Bangladesh will hold extensive deliberations on Friday at the next round of Foreign Office Consultations on key issues such as cooperation in combating COVID-19, border management and security as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the neighbouring country.

The Indian side will be led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the Bangladeshi side by his counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

The Foreign Office Consultations will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

''Both sides will also discuss joint activities to be held throughout the year as the two countries celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic ties,'' he said.

Preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh will also be discussed, Srivastava said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh in March this year to join the celebrations to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence and India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh is one of the key pillars of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and both countries have comprehensive cooperation through more than 60 bilateral mechanisms. the MEA said in a statement.

During his visit, the Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary will also call on the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the 2nd India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue was held on Thursday with Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA) heading the Indian delegation, while Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East), Bangladesh foreign ministry, leading the Bangladeshi side. Consular dialogue mechanism between the two countries was instituted in 2017 to discuss issues related to consular, visa, and mutual legal assistance matters.

The two sides had wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues, the MEA said.

The discussions included finalisation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for consular access, verification of nationality and release of detainees, particularly early release of detained fishermen, it said.

''It was agreed that implementation of provisions under the Revised Travel Arrangements (2018) relating to tourist, student and business visas and further liberalization of visa formalities and entry and exit norms would further enhance ease of travel,'' the MEA said.

Both sides welcomed the close cooperation between agencies to deal with terrorism and cross-boundary crimes and on legal assistance, it said.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms. Noting the special bond between the two countries and the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote greater people-to-people exchanges.

The next Consular Dialogue will be scheduled in Dhaka, the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...

Shashi Tharoor, six journalists booked for sedition in UP over January 26 violence in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 p...

UP govt orders DMs, SSPs to ensure end of farmers' agitations in state

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all District Magistrates DMs and Senior Superintendents of Police SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers agitations in the state, government officials said. Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad Distr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 92 officials in 2020 for accepting bribes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday that it nabbed 92 officials which include 7 gazetted officers and 85 non-gazetted officials allegedly for accepting bribes. VB Chief Director-cum-Director general of police DGP BK Uppal said, Apa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021