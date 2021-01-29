Left Menu

Woman stabbed to death in Indore, accused taken in custody

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a person and his accomplice with a sharp-edged weapon in Indore's Lasudia police station area after which the accused has been taken into custody.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a person and his accomplice with a sharp-edged weapon in Indore's Lasudia police station area after which the accused has been taken into custody. The murder incident has been captured on the Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) installed in a shop near the spot where it took place.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi informed that on Thursday evening at around 7.15 pm, the victim Priya Agarwal (25) was given a call by someone to meet her at Singapore City Township, Indore. "Priya was accompanied by her daughter when she met the accused where he and his accomplice used a sharp-edged weapon to attack her. After the incident, an injured Priya reached a shop to ask for help where she collapsed. By the time the police were informed of the incident, she had succumbed to her injuries," Raghuvanshi added.

The victim was a housewife. Her husband, who works in a private company, informed the police that both Priya and the accused had known each other for a year. Police were informed about the incident after reaching the spot. They have also identified the accused, who were later taken in custody.

The interrogation of the accused is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

