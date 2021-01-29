Left Menu

Apartment building near Vienna partially collapses after apparent explosion

(0700 GMT) but no additional information was immediately available. Footage taken by a Reuters witness in the town of Langenzersdorf showed the top floor of the four-storey building on fire, and part of the building reduced to rubble.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:03 IST
Apartment building near Vienna partially collapses after apparent explosion

An apartment building in a suburb of Vienna caught fire and part of it collapsed after an apparent explosion on Friday morning, but police had no immediate information on injuries or how many people were inside.

"It appears to have been an explosion," a police spokeswoman said, adding that it occurred around 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) but no additional information was immediately available.

Footage taken by a Reuters witness in the town of Langenzersdorf showed the top floor of the four-storey building on fire, and part of the building reduced to rubble. The witness also heard a blast around 8 a.m..

Also Read: Thousands march in Vienna against coronavirus restrictions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over passing away of economist Shaibal Gupta

By Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Passing Away Of Economist Shaibal Gupta Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of economist Shaibal Gupta on Friday and said that his absence will always be felt.In a tw...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row

European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appet...

Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan

A fugitive militant leader from Pakistan who carried a USD 3 million US bounty for alleged terrorist activities was killed by a roadside bomb in neighbouring Afghanistan along with two associates, an Afghan official said Friday.The commande...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as its first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its five-yearly congress.The new cases, including one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021