BRIEF-Sputnik V Says RDIF Can Provide EU With 100 Mln Doses Of Its Vaccine In Q2 2021 Subject To EMA Approval- Tweet

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The ambitious Kisan Rail project of the railways found a mention in President Ram Nath Kovinds address in Parliament on Friday, indicating its significance for the government as a service for the agriculture sector.Announced by Finance Mini...
The police have filed an FIRagainst two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling atraffic constable in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thanedistrict, an official said on Friday.A case under sections 353 assaulting a publicservant and oth...
By Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Passing Away Of Economist Shaibal Gupta Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of economist Shaibal Gupta on Friday and said that his absence will always be felt.In a tw...
European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appet...