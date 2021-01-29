Police security tightened at Ghazipur border to avoid rowdy elements

Left Menu

The police administration has tightened the security at the Ghazipur border to ensure that no unwanted or rowdy element enters into the farmers' protest site and create disturbances, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The police administration has tightened the security at the Ghazipur border to ensure that no unwanted or rowdy element enters into the farmers' protest site and create disturbances, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Friday. "The UP Government had said from the beginning that we will find a solution by talking to farmers. Everything so far has been done in accordance with it. Tightening of security yesterday or today was done to see that no rowdy element enters into a protest to disturb the atmosphere," Kumar told ANI.

Additional security forces have been deployed at the Ghazipur border in order to maintain the law and situation as farmers continue with their agitation against the three Central farm laws on Friday. The ADG further said that some people expressed baseless doubts and spread them among others.

"We've been saying from the beginning that we'll seek a solution only through talks. There's peace in UP even today. Our officers are making rounds and talking to farmers. There's no lack of communication," he said. Kumar said that they will take the next steps only after taking everyone into confidence. "Forces are deployed to maintain peace at the Ghazipur border and talks are also going on with farmers. Some farmers have withdrawn their protest. Police won't do anything illegal; we are doing everything via talks," he added.

The Ghaziabad District Administration had on Thursday ordered anti-farm laws protestors at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area, amid increased security at the Delhi borders. However, protesting farmers have said that they will go back to their homes only if their demands are met. (ANI)

