Left Menu

CBI books six Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriating Rs 4.56 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:20 IST
CBI books six Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriating Rs 4.56 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked six officials of the Indian Overseas Bank in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and Guntur for allegedly misappropriating Rs 4.56 crore from an account at the bank, officials said on Friday.

The agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case, they said.

''It was alleged that the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining savings accounts with Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalagiri Branch in Guntur district and having four deposits of Rs 90 lakh each and another account with deposit of Rs 68.84 lakh, totaling Rs 4.28 crore,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The accused officials closed these four accounts without any request from the account holder. ''It was further alleged that the proceeds of the four deposit accounts amounting to Rs 3.87 crore and also Rs 68.84 lakh (approx) in another account in the name of the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha were withdrawn in cash partially on various dates and transferred to unrelated accounts after routing through various banks office accounts and third party accounts,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's drug regulator approved Sinopharm's vaccine - surgeon general

Hungarys drug regulator has approved a coronavirus vaccine made by Chinas Sinopharm , surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Friday.The government opened the door to the Chinese vaccine on Thursday when it announced that it would...

SC grants extension of 6 months to Committee probing Hyderabad encounter

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six months more time to Justice Retired V S Sirpurkar committee, constituted to look and enquire into the Hyderabad encounter case. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India ...

Maha: Nigerian among two held for possessing drugs

Two men, including aNigerian national, have been detained from Rasayani inMaharashtras Raigad district for allegedly possessing drugsworth over Rs one lakh, police said on Friday.The duo was nabbed on Thursday and mephedrone andganja collec...

Railways' Bhopal division sends 100 tractors to Bangladesh through goods train

Indian Railways Bhopal division on Thursday sent 100 tractors to Benapole in Bangladesh through a goods train, an official said.On January 26, 100 Eicher tractors were sent to Benapole, Bangladesh, in 25 NMG wagons from the Mandideep statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021