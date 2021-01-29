CBI raids magician P C Sorcar Junior's residence in chit fund probe

Officials from the economicoffences wing of the CBI on Friday carried out a searchoperation at the residence of noted magician P C SorcarJunior, sources said.

The action was necessitated as some financial linksallegedly between Sorcar and the now-defunct ponzi companyTower Group were unearthed, they said.

The chit fund company is alleged to have transferredmoney to the bank account of Sorcar, who was the brandambassador of Tower Group at one point of time, the CBIsources said.

The search operation lasted for around two hours athis Mukundapur residence, the aim of which was to get hold ofdocuments related to the association between the renownedmagician and the firm, they added.

Sorcar could not be contacted for comment.

