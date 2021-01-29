Left Menu

Govt notifies resignation of Madhya Pradesh HC judge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:04 IST
The government on Friday notified the resignation of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Sunil Kumar Awasthi.

Justice Awasthi had tendered his resignation with effect from January 2. As per procedure, the resignation of a Supreme Court or high court judge is deemed to be accepted once it is tendered.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry notifies it for public information.

Justice Awasthi was scheduled to retire in June this year.

He had joined the judicial service in October, 1985 as civil judge class II and served in various capacities at different places as a judicial officer.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in October, 2016 and as permanent judge in March, 2018.

