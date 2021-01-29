Delhi: 9 farmers arrested for attacking cop in Burari

The Delhi Police has arrested nine farmers for attacking one of its personnel at the Burari protest site, officials said on Friday.

Several farmers have been camping at DDA ground in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital since November-end against the Centre's three agri laws.

At around 7.30 pm on Thursday, some protesters came out and tried to move towards Red Fort, however, they were stopped by assistant sub-inspector Harbans Lal deployed at the main entry gate.

The farmers then assaulted the policeman and tore his uniform, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station against nine people, police said.

The accused were protesting under the leadership of Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala of Shiromani Akali Dal (Kisan wing, Amritsar), the officer said.

The accused were sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

