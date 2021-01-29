Left Menu

Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:46 IST
Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst

The president of Cyprus on Friday unveiled anti-corruption measures to counter a groundswell of public disenchantment following a scandal involving the country's defunct citizenship-for-investment programme.

President Nicos Anastasiades called the string of measures the Mediterranean island nation's “greatest-ever intervention” to battle a widespread perception that crooked officials continue to operate unchecked.

The measures include establishing an anti-corruption task force under the direction of the attorney general and an “integrity service” tasked with vetting officials' personal assets for potential conflicts of interest.

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis also announced the creation of a committee charged with preventing political interference in government appointments, the bolstering of legal protections for whistleblowers and the formation of a lobbyists registry.

Additionally, penalties for corruption-related crimes will be beefed up, the police force will get a new financial crimes investigations unit and the public will be granted online access to anti-corruption investigations for more transparency.

Anastasiades has been a target of anger, expressed in numerous social media posts, suggesting that corruption was permitted to blossom during his eight years in office. In a nationally televised address on Thursday, the president strenuously denied the allegations as “an orchestrated campaign” to sully his name and hurt him politically.

The citizenship-for-investment program, which started in 2007, provided Cypriot passports for individuals who plowed 2.5 million euro ($3 million) into the country's economy. It was particularly attractive to investors because a passport from European Union member Cyprus would grant them free movement within the 27-member bloc.

The program was ramped up after 2013, when a financial crisis nearly drove Cyprus into bankruptcy. It raised more than 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in investments before it was canceled in November.

The president said rumor and innuendo implied “falsely and without shame” that the country's once lucrative program was created to benefit the law firm that carries his name.

The Cypriot government canceled the program following an undercover news report that caught the parliamentary speaker and a long-serving lawmaker on video allegedly promising to help circumvent the rules for a fictitious Chinese investor with a supposed criminal conviction. The two legislators have since resigned.

The findings of a limited probe into the program that were released last month detailed how lax vetting procedures allowed some investors to submit incomplete applications or to provide false information.

A wider, more in-depth investigation under the attorney-general's direction is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic help wanted: Fast food managers, road race experts

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are painfully aware that overcoming the scourge is a marathon, not a sprint.Enter Dave McGillivray, who knows a thing or two about endurance events and logistics.The race director of the Bost...

Germany restricts travel from virus variant countries

Germany will impose restrictions on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa, the countries in which more infectious variants of the coronavirus are in wide circulation, according to a draft government regulation seen by Reute...

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,912 per gram

The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 4,912 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 - Series XI will be open for subscription from February 01 to Fe...

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021