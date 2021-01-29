Left Menu

Berlin man caught directing flight traffic with radio

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:50 IST
Berlin man caught directing flight traffic with radio

A man has been arrested in Berlin on allegations he made radio contact with air traffic, including police helicopters, and gave fake flight orders while impersonating an aviation official, German police said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in line with German privacy laws, was arrested Thursday night in the capital's eastern Koepenick district, police said.

Police were able to swoop in on his apartment after he made contact with a police helicopter that was dispatched to the neighbourhood in the hope of flushing him out.

During a search of his home, police found two radios that transmitted on the frequencies needed to make contact with aircraft.

“For everyone who has been asking about our police helicopter operations in Koepenick, an unusual arrest,” Berlin police tweeted, with a link to more details.

The man is alleged to have made contact with pilots of passenger and transport aircraft, as well as state and federal police helicopters, over the past six months, giving “potentially dangerous” instructions and becoming increasingly professional with his communications.

No accidents or other incidents are known to have been caused by his actions, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata has turned West Bengal into a J&K: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of turning the conditions in her state similar to those in Jammu and Kashmir by her misgovernance.The BJP MLA from Bairia, known for making co...

Union Bank Q3 standalone net profit drops 37 pc to Rs 727 cr

State-run Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 37 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 727 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.The bank amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with itself from April 1, 2020...

White House says Biden in call with Russia's Putin called for Navalny release

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during their phone call this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday. Biden pressed Putin on a number of ...

Woman injured in shootout in Kolkata's Tangra

A woman was injured in ashootout between two groups in Kolkatas Tangra area on Fridayevening over the sale of tobacco in the area, police said.The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a bulletinjury and she is undergoing treatment, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021