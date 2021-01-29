Left Menu

Pakistan appeals against freeing Islamists convicted of U.S. journalist Pearl's beheading

Pakistan's government on Friday appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision to free a British-born Islamist and three others convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a day after the United States expressed "deep concerns" over the ruling.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:16 IST
Pakistan appeals against freeing Islamists convicted of U.S. journalist Pearl's beheading

Pakistan's government on Friday appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision to free a British-born Islamist and three others convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a day after the United States expressed "deep concerns" over the ruling. A panel of three judges of the court on Thursday acquitted Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other Islamists, who had been convicted in 2002 on charges of kidnapping and murder of the Wall Street Journal reporter.

The court ordered the men to be released forthwith if not required in any other case. The government in southern Sindh province filed a petition asking the top court to review its decision, the Pearl family's lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi, and a government prosecutor told Reuters.

"We have filed three review petitions," prosecutor Faiz Shah said, explaining that the petitions would seek a reversal of the acquittal and the reinstatement of Sheikh's death penalty. "Being aggrieved of and dissatisfied with the judgment, the petitioner files an instant criminal review petition for leave to appeal on matters of law, facts and grounds," the petition said.

The release orders would stand irrespective of the review petition, provincial law minister Murtaza Wahab told Reuters. "We haven't received the release orders yet," he said, adding that the Islamists were not likely to be freed over the weekend, as it usually takes some days for court orders to be sent to prison authorities.

Pearl, 38, was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States when he was kidnapped. A video of his beheading emerged weeks later. His parents expressed shock over the Supreme Court's decision, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called "an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan".

Washington was also prepared to prosecute Sheikh in the United States, Blinken said. (Writing and reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by John Stonestreet, Philippa Fletcher and Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New York City restaurants to resume limited indoor dining on Feb. 14 - governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, citing an improvement in the states coronavirus metrics, said on Friday that New York Citys restaurants may reopen their indoor dining areas at 25 of capacity on Valentines Day, Feb. 14.The resumption of indo...

Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday. It said in a statement that the country was planning to ...

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday approved AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union. The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficac...

Centre can't suppress farmers' voice; BJP cadres creating tension at Singhu, Ghazipur borders: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Friday asserted the Centre cannot suppress the farmers voice against the agriculture laws and claimed BJP cadres are creating tension at peasants protest sites at Delhis Singhu and Ghazipur bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021