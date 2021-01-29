Left Menu

Moser Baer Case: CBI withdraws petition filed against Neeta Puri regarding cancellation of LOC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday withdrew its petition challenging the trial court order canceling the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Neeta Puri in Moserbaer alleged case of Bank Fraud.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:31 IST
Moser Baer Case: CBI withdraws petition filed against Neeta Puri regarding cancellation of LOC
representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday withdrew its petition challenging the trial court order canceling the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Neeta Puri in Moserbaer alleged case of Bank Fraud. Neeta Puri is the sister of the Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath.

The trial court recently canceled the LOC issued by CBI against Neeta Puri. The trial court had observed that the apprehension of the investigating agency that Neeta Puri is likely to abscond is unfounded as she was present in the house at the time of CBI raid along with her husband and her son Ratul Puri. CBI challenged the trial court order in Delhi High Court which was heard by Justice Suresh Kait on Friday.

The CBI plea was opposed by Puri's advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who pointed out to the Court that according to the office memorandum of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a LOC can be issued only if a person is evading an investigation. The advocate further submitted that since his client has been always present, the LOC cannot be issued. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal also contended that the right to travel is within the category of Fundamental Rights and it cannot be taken away. Also, post-registration of the FIR, the person cannot be categorized as an accused until a charge-sheet is filed and thus if a person continues to join the investigation, no embargo on his liberty to travel can be placed.

LOC is a mechanism by which investigating agencies request CBI to apprehend an absconding person when he/she goes for immigration clearance after issuing a boarding pass. Earlier, CBI had challenged the trial court order granting permission to Businessman Deepak Puri husband of Neeta Puri to travel abroad for treatment of his mouth cancer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in 2019 filed a case against Ratul Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. The bank had accused Moser Baer and its director of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday approved AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union. The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficac...

17 Rajasthan districts affected by bird flu

Over 7,140 birds have died so far in the past one month and 17 districts of Rajasthan are affected by the infection with 115 more deaths, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.The report said 53 crows and pigeons each, three peacocks...

Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later

Social activist Anna Hazare onFriday said he wont be proceeding with the indefinite fastagainst the new farm laws and claimed that the Centralgovernment has agreed to some of his demands.Union Minister of State for Agriculture KailashChoudh...

Rebel Wilson dishes on 'interesting' ways people have treated her after weight loss

Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently appeared on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin to discuss her weight loss journey and revealed that people have started to treat her differently after improving her health. According to Fox Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021