Excise Deptt details plan to check supply of illicit liquor ahead of Assam polls

Excise Deptt details plan to check supply of illicit liquor ahead of Assam pollsPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:09 IST
The Excise Department of Assamhas chalked out a plan to check and control production,distribution and supply of illicit liquor in the run-up to theassembly elections and during the polling days.
The deputy commissioners of all districts shallconstitute task forces comprising excise and police officials,an official release said.
Daily reports shall be furnished by districtsuperintendents of the department on case detection, arrestsand seizures made by police and the excise, it said.
The deputy commissioners, superintendents of policeand excise of districts sharing inter-state border withArunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and WestBengal, and International Border with Bhutan and Bangladesh,shall hold coordination meetings to take action againstillegal liquor inflow into the state.
Check posts will be set up at specific locations, therelease said.
Superintendents of excise shall ensure frequent andregular checking of all wholesale warehouses and retail shopslocated in the bordering districts, it added.
