BRIEF-Pfizer CEO Bourla Says Is Optimistic To Be Able to Provide Vaccine Doses As Promised

Pfizer CEO Bourla at online World Economic Forum panel:

* SAYS "I'M VERY OPTIMISTIC THAT PRETTY SOON WE WILL BE ABLE TO PROVIDE THE VACCINE DOSES THAT WE HAVE PROMISED TO THE WORLD"

* SAYS TOWARDS THE END OF Q2 THERE WILL BE NO WORRY ABOUT SUPPLYING OUR VACCINE TO THOSE THAT WE HAVE PROMISED TO SUPPLY Further company coverage:

