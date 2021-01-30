French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures Friday evening - AFP

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce new measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, AFP said in a tweet, quoting the PM's office. The French government is currently meeting to discuss further measures to fight COVID-19 as the number of deaths from the virus jumped over 75,000.

Two weeks ago, the government tightened a nightly curfew to 1800 CET from 2000, but since then the average number of new cases per day has increased further.

