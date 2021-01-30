Man who snatched wireless set from constable at Nangloi held: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who had allegedly snatched a wireless set from a constable at Nangloi during the tractor parade by farmers on Republic Day, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathi, a resident of Haryana, they said.

According to the police, the accused was previously involved in three criminal cases lodged in the national capital in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) A Koan said, “Through technical surveillance and inputs, we have arrested Rathi. The wireless set has been recovered from his possession.'' Delhi witnessed violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

