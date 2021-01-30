UK says seeks urgent answers from EU over vaccine moves

UK says seeks urgent answers from EU over vaccine movesReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:15 IST
Britain said on Friday it was urgently seeking answers from the European Union over its decision to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.
"The UK Government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- European Union
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- Northern