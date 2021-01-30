Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 killed in bike-car collision in Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:32 IST
Rajasthan: 2 killed in bike-car collision in Jaisalmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Pokaran area on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur road on Friday night, they said.

Mangilal and Bhupat died in the accident and their bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

The United Arab Emiratess government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors, and their families.The UAE cabinet, loc...

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...

UPDATE 3-More than 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic CAR since violence erupted over a December election result, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, with nearly half crossing into the Democratic Republic of ...

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.The firing from across the border started around 10.10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021