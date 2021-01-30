Rajasthan: 2 killed in bike-car collision in Jaisalmer

Rajasthan: 2 killed in bike-car collision in JaisalmerPTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:32 IST
Two men were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car here, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Pokaran area on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur road on Friday night, they said.
Mangilal and Bhupat died in the accident and their bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pokaran