Rajasthan: 2 killed in bike-car collision in Jaisalmer

Two men were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Pokaran area on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur road on Friday night, they said.

Mangilal and Bhupat died in the accident and their bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police said.

