Left Menu

Allahabad High Court refuses to grant relief to accused in Greater Noida land case

The Allahabad High Court on January 29 refused to grant any relief to the accused Watan Gaur, who built a multi-storey building on agricultural land in Shahberi village at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:16 IST
Allahabad High Court refuses to grant relief to accused in Greater Noida land case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on January 29 refused to grant any relief to the accused Watan Gaur, who built a multi-storey building on agricultural land in Shahberi village at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The court dismissed the plea of the accused on the ground that the builder constructed a multi-storey illegal building on agricultural land and sold flats. This decision was given by Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamsheri of Allahabad High Court.

The Assistant Work Circle Officer of Greater Noida had filed a case against M/s Active Equipment Private Limited Company at Bisarkh police station of Gautam Buddha Nagar, accusing them of constructing a multi-storey building and selling flats without getting the plan approved. On behalf of the accused, senior advocate Gopal Chaturvedi argued that there was no case against the petitioner.

Under the Fraud and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act, the police have filed a charge sheet against the accused and others including Deepak Kumar Tyagi Divyang's Homes Pvt Ltd. Advocate Anjali Upadhyay, on behalf of Greater Noida Authorities, argued that the village of Shahberi had been notified that an illegal building was constructed without getting the plan passed by denoting agricultural land as a residential one.

"Despite knowing this, the petitioner sold the flats to innocent people. This is a dangerous situation. There is prima facie evidence against the petitioner under these circumstances. In such a situation, the petitioner cannot be given relief," added Upadhyay. The court said in its order that if there is prima facie evidence to a crime being committed, then the court cannot exercise its inherent powers.

"The petitioner sold the flats knowing that the building had been built illegally. In such a situation, it cannot be interfered with," the court added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress

Vietnam approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and cut short an important ruling Communist Party meeting, state media reported on Saturday, as the country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam, a country of...

Three contentious farm laws will affect MSP, weaken mandi system: Sharad Pawar

Raising concerns over the three new farm laws, NCP President Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the legislation will adversely affect the Minimum Support Price MSP and weaken the mandi system. Pawar said he virtually participated in the all-part...

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine news welcomed in South Africa

News that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has shown about 60 efficacy on HIV-positive patients and that it seems to work against the variant of the virus now dominant in South Africa is being welcomed with relief in the country, but further st...

Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the violence that took place during the tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to defame and discredit the farmers movement. Addressing a press conference, AAP spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021