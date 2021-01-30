One arrested with leopard skins, bear gall bladders, musk deer pods in J-K

In a joint operation along with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Forest Department, and Central Reserve Police Force, the Anantnag Police on Saturday seized eight leopard skins, 38 bear gall bladders, and four musk deer pods from one person during a raid in Anantnag.

The raid was conducted on specific information provided by the WCCB New Delhi. The person has been taken into custody and the investigation has begun. (ANI)

