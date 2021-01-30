J&K LG pays homage on Martyrs Day

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, officials said.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The LG along with staff members of the Raj Bhavan observed a two-minute silence at 11 am as homage to the Father of the Nation and brave Indians who sacrificed their lives during the Indian freedom struggle, an official spokesperson said.

A police spokesman said Director General of Police Dilbag Singh separately led senior police officers, staff of Police Headquarters and Armed Police Headquarters in paying homage to the freedom fighters at Police Headquarters lawns here.

A two-minute silence was observed by the officers and personnel posted at Police Headquarters and Armed Police Complex, Jammu in memory of those who gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives during the freedom struggle, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh paid tributes along with senior officers and staff at zonal police headquarters, the spokesman said.

Martyrs' Day was also observed in all the districts where senior officers led their personnel in paying tributes to the freedom fighters and observed a moment of silence.

