Left Menu

Three killed, one injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:33 IST
Three killed, one injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in hit the rear of a truck on Yamuna Expressway near here on early hours of Saturday, police said.

The victims were on their way to Lucknow from Delhi when the accident took place near Nagla Vishuna village under Saurikh police station area around 2 am, a police official said.

Gas cutters had to be used to extricate the bodies out of the car which had been virtually turned into a mangled heap of iron sheets, Saurikh police station’s SHO Vijay Bahadur Verma said.

Those killed were identified as Manish (40), Ajit Singh (32) and Pankaj Singh(30), he said, adding that the fourth occupant of the car has been admitted to PGI Safai with grievous injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lt Governor asks two-wheeler riders to wear helmets

Puducherry, Jan 30 PTI Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday appealed to two-wheelerriders in the Union Territory to wear helmets.Addressing people through video during the month-longroad safety programme since January 18,...

Minor administrative reshuffle in J-K

In a minor reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered transfers and postings of half a dozen officers with immediate effect.Naseem Javid Choudhary, a Kashmir Administrative Service KAS officer, has been appointed as...

Maha: Man rescued from Vashi creek after suicide bid

The police on Saturday rescued a31-year-old man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide byjumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai, an official said.The police control room received an alert about a manwho had jumped into Vashi creek around 2....

Louise Linton drops trailer of writer-directorial debut film 'Me You Madness'

Hollywood star Louise Linton and wife of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has released the trailer for the film Me You Madness, which she wrote and directed. She also stars in the flick. According to Fox News, Me You Madness wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021