Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI): Homage was paid to a statue ofMahatma Gandhi here on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturdayby Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief MinisterV Narayanasamy and territorial Assembly Speaker V PSivakolundhu.

Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar, Director General ofPolice Ravinder Singh Krishna and a host of officials werealso present.

Staff and students of the Puducherry government-runBharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a multi-disciplinary culturalinstitution, rendered devotional songs.

Silence was observed for a couple of minutes by thosepresent.

Earlier, Narayanasamy and PCC president A V Subramanianpaid floral tributes to a portrait of the Mahatma at theCongress party office.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 by NathuramGodse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

