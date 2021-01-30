C'garh: Cop killed, villager injured in Naxal firing at Kanker

A policeman was shot dead and acivilian injured in firing by Naxals at a village market inChhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district on Saturday,police said.

Constable Sukluram Dugga of the District Reserve Guard(DRG) had gone to Saliyapara village market at around 4 pm,when a small action team of ultras opened fire at him, killinghim on the spot, an official said.

A villager who was caught in the firing sustained abullet injury to his shoulder, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot on being alertedabout the incident, but the ultras had escaped the scene bythen, the official said.

The injured man and the deceased constable's body wereshifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that a searchoperation has been launched to nab the escaped cadres.

Dugga was posted at the new camp of the BorderSecurity Force (BSF) in Katgaon village of Kanker district,located around 150 km away from capital Raipur, the officialsaid.

