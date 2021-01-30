Left Menu

Union Health Secy advises States, UTs to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage percentage

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday advised states and union territories to increase the percentage coverage of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries and optimize sessions per day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:18 IST
Union Health Secy advises States, UTs to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage percentage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday advised states and union territories to increase the percentage coverage of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries and optimize sessions per day. According to a statement, the Health Secretary, while reviewing the status of vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission MDs through video conference, pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on the CoWIN app have now been resolved.

"While some States and UTs have more than 50 per cent coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter," the statement said. States/UTs have also been advised to ensure that regular review meetings of the State, District and Block Task Force were held to assess the emerging challenges and promptly address ground issues.

"There is a huge scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per session," Bhushan said and asked states and UTs to analyze the daily variation in the number of average vaccination and take the necessary steps to increase them. States/UTs were also asked to organize multiple simultaneous vaccination sessions per day in the health facility to boost the number of vaccinations per day.

The Health Secretary also elaborating on the global landmarks crossed by India and underlined that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in COVID19 vaccination. He further pointed out that a provisional digital vaccination certificate after the first dose and final certificate after completing the second dose is required to be issued, and necessary steps should be taken to ensure that vaccination certificates are before beneficiaries exit the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin to resolve problems of families of veterans, slain soldiers on priority: LG advisor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governors Advisor Farooq Khan on Saturday said the administration would give priority to resolving problems faced by veterans and families of slain soldiers.He was speaking at a function organised by Jammu and Kashmirs ...

PM says govt proposal to protesters stands; Stir against agri laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilises support from western UP

The agitation against the farm laws appeared to regain momentum on Saturday after rallying support from the agricultural community of the crucial western Uttar Pradesh region, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his governmen...

Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goal-less draw

Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala showed the intent but could not make the most of their opportunities, settling for a goal-less draw in their I-League fixture here on Saturday.With the draw, Gokulam Kerala FC find themselves with seven po...

Rajib Banerjee, other former TMC leaders join BJP in Delhi

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in the national capital on Saturday along with a few other leaders of the states ruling party after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021