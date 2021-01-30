Drunken thieves decamp with ambulance in Gujarat; nabbed

Two men allegedly stole anambulance from outside a community health centre (CHC) in aninebriated state in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday,police said.

The accused Samji Koli and Karsan Koli had accompaniedan elderly woman from Amradi village to the CHC in Bhachau inan ambulance, and later decamped with the vehicle afterdropping her off, an official from Bhachau police stationsaid.

The duo soon ran out of luck, as the ambulance hit adivider some 15 km from the CHC and they were nabbed, theofficial said.

The accused were booked under sections 379 (theft) and279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, addingthat the police are trying to ascertain if the duo was drunkat the time of the incident.

If found drunk, they will be booked under provisionsof the Gujarat Prohibition Act, he said.

