4 get 5-10 years jail for raping, pushing girl into sex racket

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:19 IST
Four persons were sentenced tojail terms of five to 10 years by a special POCSO court inThane for raping a minor girl and then pushing her into theflesh trade, an official said on Saturday.

Special POCSO Court Judge KD Shirbhate sentenced themain accused Kalpesh Teller to 10 years imprisonment and threeothers, identified as Surendra Yadav, Vinod Yadav and BabitaYadav to five years in jail under IPC and POCSO provisions, hesaid.

Between August and October, 2017, Teller had lured thegirl with the promise of a good job and raped her, and he andthe three others confined her and forced her into a sex racketafter uploading her profile on dubious sites.

