Repeal farm laws, resolve issue through talks, says CPI

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI): CPI on Saturday said the NDA government repealing the three new farm laws, as is being sought by the protesting farmers, is the only way forward and demanded that the government resolve the issue through talks.

''We demand that the government withdraw the three farm laws and the power (sector) legislation, as sought by the farmers, is the only way forward. Our party feels that the farmers who are peacefully protesting should not be chased away,'' former CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told reporters here.

Observing that it is the right of the farmers to protest peacefully, he said the ryots should be allowed to continue the protest and the government should try to resolve the issue through talks.

Reddy was speaking on the deliberations of the ongoing CPINational Council meetings here.

He alleged a conspiracy by the ruling BJP to weaken the ongoing farmers' stir with regard to developments on theRepublic Day.

''Tractors were let into Delhi city from borders other than Singhi. How did the tractors reach the Red Fort when there were 6,000 policemen and the other security forces? How did they unfurl the flags? It can be clearly understood that all these are a conspiracy,'' he said.

This was exposed when farmers' leaders cracked the conspiracy, he claimed.

Who informed TV channels that the tractor rally, which was supposed to start after 11 AM, would start at 6 AM, he asked.

TV channels reached the spot, he said.

Though many tractors carried out the rally on the main route, it did not get TV coverage, he said.

Reddy also demanded that the government announce measures to address unemployment, problems of migrant workers and small businessmen in the coming Union Budget.

The National Council also discussed international developments, he said and described the failure of DonaldTrump in the US presidential elections as a relief for democracy.

The CPI wishes that the country have good relations with all countries, Reddy said.

Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D Raja, who is here for the National Council meeting, was indisposed.

Raja is suspected to have had a problem concerning food and he is alright now, Reddy told PTI.

The CPI leader, who attended the morning session of the meetings, was admitted to a hospital where different tests were performed and everything is normal, he said.

Raja would attend the sessions on Sunday, Reddy added.

