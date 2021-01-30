Left Menu

Journalist detained at Singhu border

A freelance journalist was detained at the Singhu border on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with the police, officials said.Barricades had been placed at the border following the violence on Friday to ensure that no one could get through, a senior police officer said.Some people including the journalist were trying to remove the barricades.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:57 IST
Barricades had been placed at the border following the violence on Friday to ensure that no one could get through, a senior police officer said.

Some people including the journalist were trying to remove the barricades. The journalist also misbehaved with police personnel and was detained, the officer said.

On Friday, clashes broke out between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against the new farm laws.

Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) was injured in the violence. At least 44 people, including the man who attacked the SHO, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

